SEBRING — Florida State Senator Ben Albritton, R-District 26, will be giving an overview of the 2021 Florida Legislative session Tuesday night during a meeting of the Highlands County Tea Party meeting.
Discussion will include major issues, including passage of “anti-riot” legislation that Governor Ron DeSantis called for after last summer’s nationwide demonstrations.
Also being discussed is the bill championed by District 55 Representative Kaylee Tuck, from Lake Placid, that included a ban on transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.
Albritton served on a number of committees including the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government, where he was the chair. He was vice chair of Children, Families and Elder Affairs, and also served on the Appropriations, Environment and Natural Resources, Health Policy, Regulated Industries and Rules committees.
He also was the alternating chairman of the Joint Administrative Procedures Committee.
He has served on the Florida Citrus Commission; he ran for and won a Florida House seat in 2010 and was elected a State Senator in 2018.
The meeting will be held at the Vietnam Veterans of America Center, 33565 Grand Prix Drive Sebring. Doors open at 5 p.m., social hour at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome and encouraged to come and ask questions.