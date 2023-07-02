Alert family may have prevented child's drowning

Alert family members and first responders may have saved a child’s life from drowning Saturday morning.
The call of a possible drowning on Pasadena Avenue in Sebring came into dispatchers mid-morning, sending Sebring Fire & Rescue and an EMS crew to the Sebring home.
According to Sebring Police, the child and family were playing in the pool when someone noticed the youngster was under the water.
Once paramedics used oxygen to stabilize the child’s breathing, the crew drove the victim to the field next to Masonic Lodge #249 on Home Avenue, a predetermined landing zone for the Aeromed helicopter, which is based at Sebring Regional Airport.
Paramedics enclosed the child in a protective suit and rolled the child on a stretcher to the chopper. A medic on the chopper then affixed oxygen lines to the child’s face and made sure the child was secure before taking off. The flight to Tampa General Hospital takes about 26 minutes, said Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox.
During the flight, EMTs will monitor his oxygen levels to ensure the child is breathing OK.
“They have all the good tools to really make that difference,” Maddox said.
There have been several calls for water rescues in recent weeks. A couple on a personal watercraft flipped it over and were bobbing in the water of a local lake when Sebring Fire Department rescued them.
Sebring EMTs also aided a man who was stricken by the heat while on his boat. They provided him with medical care and had his boat towed in, a fire official said.
With the current holiday weekend underway, officials encourage everyone to practice good water safety measures in order to stay safe.