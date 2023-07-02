Alert family may have prevented child's drowning

An EMT crew from Tampa General Hospital’s Aeromed helicopter secures a child in the aircraft, Saturday before flying to Tampa.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Alert family members and first responders may have saved a child’s life from drowning Saturday morning.

The call of a possible drowning on Pasadena Avenue in Sebring came into dispatchers mid-morning, sending Sebring Fire & Rescue and an EMS crew to the Sebring home.

