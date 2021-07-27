John Hawthorne stared into the dark ahead as he drove from Albany, Georgia to Atlanta, more than 180 miles away.
The miles couldn’t pass fast enough for Hawthorne, a community development pro whose wife had taken their daughter to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park to see a concert. It was the child’s birthday, and Alice Hawthorne wanted her daughter to have a remarkable 14th birthday week. When news of the 1:10 a.m. bombing reached John Hawthorne in Albany, he had jumped in the car and driven.
At least 113 people had been hurt and authorities had little concrete information in the hours after the blast.
“I called the Atlanta police and they couldn’t or wouldn’t tell me anything, so I got in my car and drove to Atlanta,” Hawthorne said. “I had received a call from a relative, asking me if I had heard from Alice. I was told there had been a bombing and no one had seen her since.”
He feared the worst, but as the miles came and went, he thought of his wife and how the amazing woman had come into his life.
John first met Alice in 1981 when they worked at Procter & Gamble Paper Products in Albany; he was a manager and she operated one of the factory machines. She was 29 and he was 33 – a lifetime ago.
“People gravitated to her, liked her, and she was very outgoing, very flashy,” John told the Highlands News-Sun last week. “She had an infectious smile and personality; she was a very social person.”
Alice was more than a pretty face, though, and after they were married, she took John on a life journey of public service.
When Alice, an Albany State University alumnus, saw people in need, she would help. John happily joined her in that mission.
“Sometimes you end up living your life vicariously through someone else,” he said. “That’s what Alice meant to me, whatever she got involved in, I would get involved in.”
That included the Albany Chamber of Commerce when there were very few African-American business members, John said. “She brought the Ebony Fashion Fair to Albany, which for years put on shows throughout the country. She also helped with the Miss Black America pageant in Philadelphia.”
When a federal Base Realignment and Closure committee listed the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany for shuttering, Alice was on the chamber committee fighting the base’s demise.
“That base represented jobs for many Albany residents and created revenue for local businesses and she fought hard. That base is still open,” he said.
When Alice saw a need for after-school programs for Albany’s youngsters, she and John found a solution.
“We opened a restaurant and a teen center that we developed specifically for after school, with hotdogs and an ice cream parlor,” he said. “We bought a bowling alley and converted it into a teen center. We held concerts and other entertainment so the kids would have a place, instead of being in the streets.”
When a group of gang members milled about in front of the center, angrily demanding entry, the Hawthornes would not allow them in.
“As I was keeping the kids inside safe, I turned around and she had gone out in the middle of the crowd and was talking with them nicely,” John said, remembering her courage. “I saw her outside in the middle of the crowd, and they were dispersing.”
In 1994, when Tropical Storm Alberto dumped so much rain that only the roofs of houses were visible above muddy floodwaters, Alice suggested John and she help out.
They provided blankets, food and helped find shelter for neighbors whose homes were lost. That even showed them how recovery programs can help rebuild communities.
“When the Flood of 1994 wiped out most of the southern part of Albany, she encouraged me to offer my services in flood recovery,” John said. “That was the start of a new career for us: community and economic development.”
The Hawthornes sold the restaurant and launched a community economic development agency that helped low-income Albany residents.
But there was horror yet ahead in the dark outside his windshield on July 27, 1996.
“I had been listening to the car radio on the way up, and it said a reporter and one other person had been killed,” John said.
Georgia Baptist Hospital on Parkway Drive in Atlanta had treated 53 people in two hours. One of those was Alice. John pulled into the hospital parking lot before sunrise and went inside. He learned the worst had happened.
“When l reached Baptist Hospital, they asked me to identify her picture. It was a photo of her in the morgue,” John said.
Fallon, the daughter Alice had brought to the concert as a birthday present, had been taking a picture of Alice in front of the stage the moment the bomb detonated. She suffered some cuts but was otherwise OK.
John held Fallon and they grieved.
Undeniably, Alice had a positive impact on people’s lives; business colleagues and friends who knew her and John – as well as Highlands County residents – reached out to Alice’s husband and children.
“Highlands County is my home, born and raised,” John said. “I got a lot of support from down here when it happened. People sent me notes, thousands of cards and letters. The phone calls got to the point where I had someone answering my phone. It was unbelievable,” he added, cherishing the outpouring of love.
John, who has remarried, honors the role Alice played in his life and the life of her children. He launched a foundation in Alice’s name to provide college scholarships to low-income students.
Since her death a quarter century ago, John has served as redevelopment director not only in Albany, but in Newtown, Florida and was appointed deputy redevelopment director for greater Sarasota.
Gov. Rick Scott appointed John to serve on the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, which helps people obtain affordable housing.
“She was instrumental in a life of service for me,” John said. “She always felt like I was the smartest guy in the room,” he said, stating what men lucky to be married to someone like Alice can say.