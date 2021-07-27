On Shanksville Road in Huntsville, Alabama, hanging from the outside wall of the Federal Gas Station & Auto Repair is a gorgeous purple and yellow plant, surrounded by baby’s breath. Not unlike the Florida caladiums across the street at the Rocket City Hotel & Diner, Alice’s plant enjoys the serenity of the Alabama countryside and the twice daily drink of water she gets at the beginning and end of my duty.
The village could be Anytown USA, a non-descript four-pump gas station complete with a glass doored mechanic’s bay looking out at the hotel and diner. Both remind me of simpler times in the Heartland where downtown Avon Park had just about anything one would need from a grocery store, gas station, hardware store, day care, municipal buildings, and the Jacaranda Hotel where Yankees’ greats once lounged … all within walking distance on a lazy Saturday morning.
Alice’s plant, we’ll just call her Alice for now, sits idly by day after day, enjoying the omnipresent deer and turkey that call Redstone Arsenal home. Their neighbors include bobcats, squirrels, striped possums (pew!!), and a Heartland transplant on temporary duty, humbly tasked with taking part in world class training where bomb techs in training methodically and systematically take part in the only training in the United States where baby public safety bomb techs are born over the course of six weeks. Most recently, Alice had visitors (students in training) from Honolulu, Seattle, New York, Fort Myers and 28 other locations from all over the United States.
Alice doesn’t actually take part in the training, but I like to think of her as a beautiful witness to what is taking place to help strengthen our nation’s security. She bears witness to bomb techs in training as well as old friends who travel back every three years or so to recertify or take advanced training classes. The facilities are world class and capable of withstanding the multiple explosions and advanced training techniques employed every day in an effort to defeat IED’s and ensure our communities remain safe from explosive threats commonly used by terrorists both internationally and domestically. Alice sees it all, from simple mechanical techniques to advanced procedures utilizing remote access via robots large and small. Occasionally I’ll glance over at her, and she reminds me of the beauty of our precious Heartland. The overall scenery reminds me of Highlands Hammock (State Park).
One of her most important jobs in my opinion is to serve as the beautiful guardian of an ugly 1990-something Nissan pickup. The truck itself is nothing special – old, faded paint and a single tire now obviously out of round, with three other tires sure to meet the same fate soon. There are likely a hundred or more similar trucks in our Heartland, some still traversing our roads, some rotting away in back yards, overgrown by vegetation, and tucked away nicely as they dodge code enforcement. Alice hangs neatly 5 feet away from that ugly Nissan that is now locked away in a glass-doored gas station mechanic’s bay, swept up as a key piece of evidence that would link Eric Rudolph to multiple bombings in the mid-1990’s.
A deadly and cowardly act took place on July 27, 1996, in Atlanta, Georgia when Rudolph planted a bomb that killed one and injured over 100 at Centennial Park at the Atlanta Olympics. That single bomb-related fatality on that tragic day was Alice Hawthorne. Alice was married to John Hawthorne, who hails from our sleepy Heartland. It’s a small world and tragedy affects even the smallest of communities, even ours.
Rudolph would go on to commit numerous other bombings in Georgia and Alabama and ultimately hid out in the Appalachian Mountains until his capture in 2003 when he was caught Dumpster diving behind a Save-a-Lot store in Murphy, North Carolina. He was hungry and on the run. For some odd reason, he reminds me of the striped possum I see every few days traversing through my training site. Most call that striped possum a skunk. Seems like a logical inference based upon what I know about the registered owner of the ugly Nissan.
That truck makes me sad. The cure to that common ailment is simple: I fill up my water bucket and water the beautiful caladiums I planted across the street at the hotel and then wander over to visit Alice at the gas station. I water her and thank her for her continued service overseeing an ugly and evil Nissan. Alice is a reminder of what is beautiful and what is right.
Alice and I jointly play a small role in keeping America safe. Ironically, I never met Alice, but we both have strong ties to our beloved Heartland. I feel like I get to know her more every day and she reminds me to stay vigilant in my pursuits until I’m once again in the Heartland we call home.
July 27, 2021, marks the 25-year anniversary of the Centennial Park bombing at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Two things I will ask of my fellow members of the Heartland: Plant a flower today in honor of Alice or anyone who has been touched by violence; and find someone in uniform, today, and thank them for keeping our Heartland a safe and beautiful place to live.
Brandon A. Ball is a lifelong resident of Avon Park. He is a retired law enforcement major/bomb technician from the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office. He has been married to Carla for nearly 28 years, and they have two daughters. Brandon is currently assigned as an explosives instructor at the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the only school in the nation that trains our public safety bomb technicians.