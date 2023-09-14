“In order for our boys to be a man, they must see a man, and in order for our girls to be a lady, they must see a lady,” Aljoe Hinson said.
An educator and youth advocate for more than 30 years, and former Avon Park City Council member, Hinson received the lifetime achievement award from the Highlands County Branch of the NAACP, renamed the “Aljoe Hinson Lifetime Achievement Award.”
He accepted it alongside his wife, Dorothy.
Hinson said education needs strong role models and accountability.
“The teachers are afraid of the principal, the principal’s afraid of the school board, the school board is afraid of the family, the parents are afraid of the children, who are afraid of nobody,” Hinson said.
He earned a degree in math from Allen University, and continued his studies at Florida A&M University and Ohio State, but not before earning a place in the Allen University Hall of Fame.
With the Dade County School System, he coached both baseball and football.
In addition to serving on the Avon Park City Council, he was on the boards for Avon Park Noon Rotary, NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc., Redlands Christian Migrant Association and the NAACP Highlands Branch, even serving as president.
He also initiated the 1000 Club at Milam Carol City Senior High,, established South Avon Baseball in Avon Park and founded Dress for Success at Avon Park Middle School, all to uplift and empower youth.
He joined four young students who each earned the Frances Jean Summers Scholarship from the NAACP, which included Lauren Heeren of Sebring High School, and Janelle Hamilton and Illeona Miller of Avon Park High School.
Lewis Drummond also has received a scholarship, but was unable to attend Saturday night’s event.
The memorial scholarship goes to those who have submitted an essay and maintained a 3.0 GPA. Summers, a prominent local community leader, created the scholarship fund for local high school graduates using her own resources.
Also absent this year was Roxy McMillon, recipient of the 2023 Gwendolyn Sanders-Hill Memorial Award.
McMillon, out of state for family matters, was born in Fort Pierce in 1940 and after her family moved to Highlands County, was a 1957 graduate of E.O. Douglas High School, where the Highlands County School District keeps its offices now.
She taught for 28 years in Rochester, New York; raised two girls to women, and in addition to educational roles, she served on the board for the Girl Scouts, with the NAACP, with the Democratic Party of Highlands County, Emmanuel Church of Christ, and is a supporter of both the Bud and Donna Somers Good Shepherd Hospice House and the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County.
She made it her goal to give back to people in Highlands County, with more than $40,000 donated to youth to help their educational goals.
Her friends, Bob and Caroline Duncan, accepted her award in her place.
“She’s very special,” Bob Duncan said to all in attendance. “I hope you get to meet her.”