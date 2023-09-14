“In order for our boys to be a man, they must see a man, and in order for our girls to be a lady, they must see a lady,” Aljoe Hinson said.

An educator and youth advocate for more than 30 years, and former Avon Park City Council member, Hinson received the lifetime achievement award from the Highlands County Branch of the NAACP, renamed the “Aljoe Hinson Lifetime Achievement Award.”

