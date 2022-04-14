Last Saturday I was able to go poking about Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County near Tampa. Made up of five interconnected islands, the biological diversity of mangroves, palm hammocks, wetlands and hardwood trees make this an amazing natural area and a magnet for birds. With an 11-page bird checklist, an astounding 328 species of birds have been identified over the decades.
This birding expedition with our local Highlands County Audubon Society was one I’d looked forward to for some time. Others had seen so many birds in this 1,100-acre park that I had never viewed before. Excited about the prospect to add a couple new species to my life list, I eagerly joined in.
While I usually enjoy my outdoor adventures alone so I can take as long as I like wandering about, there’s a big bonus of traveling with a knowledgeable group. It was a repeat trip for many present and as such they already knew the hot spots to hit. We began by searching for a mulberry that had started to set fruit, locating the first one near a freshwater fountain just off the beachfront. The cool clear water was drawing colorful warblers, exhausted from their overseas flight and in need of hydration and nourishment. With no berries present, we moved on to the next stop.
Along the way we stopped at a beachfront dotted with shorebirds. At first glance the large white seagulls and terns challenged my identification skills. A closer look at a pile of dried seaweed from the wrack line revealed yet another large grouping of darker shorebirds sleeping. Completely camouflaged, I marveled how they slept splayed out as though dead. Within a handful of yards people sunned and played in the water oblivious to the avian residents right nearby.
Across the roadway a flash of bright yellow plumage shown against the estuary greenery and just like that, several new birds populated my life list. Our handful of birders soon grew as others saw our little grouping zeroing in and stopped to inquire. Sharing what we had seen and hearing of their finds, we were soon off to a secondary location where we hoped to find mulberries.
Music blared from nearby pavilions as people enjoyed their beach day and grilled or picnicked. We quickly found the mulberry tree and excitedly noted several species. I homed in on one that I didn’t recognize. An overall grey with red coloration under the tail, it also had a reddish face and chest. Unable to make it out, I moved a wee bit closer and began taking photos. Had I found something exciting, maybe another new species I had never seen before?
I dissolved in laughter as I observed, realizing I was viewing the familiar grey catbird. The reason I hadn’t been able to identify it was because it was completely covered in berry juice, looking like a small child that had a face full of jelly. As others joined in around the mulberry bush, a flash of brilliant red revealed the stunning visit by a scarlet tanager. What a bird it was. Bold red with black wings, I was ecstatic to add that stunner to my life list along with several others, making this day a bird bingo bonus.