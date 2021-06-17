SEBRING — All caps are off the fire assessment, at least until Aug. 3.
That will give county administration and fire services staff a month to reanalyze call volume and revenue numbers to find the right balance for each land category.
Commissioners started the meeting with the task of removing the $115 residential cap and deciding whether or not to enact the third 7% increase. Commissioner Chris Campbell, who was not present for last week’s workshop on the assessment, said he watched the online video and agreed with others on removing the residential $115 cap.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg and County Attorney Sherry Sutphen presented commissioners with a resolution to remove all caps — including the top range assessments for other categories — to give staff a chance to calculate new top ranges that may be higher or lower than current ones.
Vosburg said that commissioners could also put in a 7% increase for several more years, and as long as they outline a plan for how long they plan to have that increase, they won’t have to re-advertise or go through a two-hearing process each year.
They voted 4-1 Tuesday to authorize that 7% increase for all categories for the next five years, and to remove all caps, including the top range assessments, at least for now. Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented. She had moved earlier to keep all rates the same and drop the rate on institutional buildings, namely churches, to 10 cents per square foot.
Other commissioners said they also wanted to look at cutting the fee for institutional buildings in half, from 23 cents per square foot to 12 cents, after hearing from pastors at the workshop who said they would have trouble paying if that category increases to the full amount possible.
Right now, all categories of land use — except vacant land — have ranges of fees charged per square foot. They started at the low end in 2017 when assessments began and those fees have gone up 7% each year, according to the resolution commissioners approved at that time.
One of the improvements brought about by the assessment was an improved incident reporting and recording system and database, which has allowed Highlands County Fire Rescue command staff to better tally and analyze their call volume.
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor told commissioners at the workshop last week that almost all categories were paying either a lot more or a lot less than their fair share, based on number of calls. Residential property was paying less.
Right now, residential property receives 73% of call volume, but only pays 58.9% of revenue. Institutional property receives 5.44% of call volume and pays 2.92%, and Commercial gets 10.24% of calls, but pays 5.07% of revenue.
Properties that pay more than they get include Industrial/Warehouse property, which gets 2.43% of call volume but pays 8.48 percent, and vacant land, which sees just 8.89% of call volume but pays 24.63% of revenue at $25.19 per parcel, as of this fiscal year.