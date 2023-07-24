With this year’s annual conference of the Florida Association of Counties, now all five Highlands County commissioners have certifications in their offices.
They have all completed educational programs to earn the designations from the Institute of County Government, demonstrating their commitment to serving as a county commissioner and developing leadership skills with an emphasis on the future of the Highlands County community and the state.
At the FAC conference in June, Commissioners Chris Campbell and Scott Kirouac each received Certified County Commissioner (CCC) status, and Commissioner Kevin Roberts received Advanced County Commissioner I and II certifications.
Roberts had already received his CCC status in 2021. He joins Commissioners Arlene Tuck and Don Elwell, who also have advanced certifications. Tuck, who received her CCC designation in 2019, earned ACC I status in 2020 and ACC II status in 2021. Elwell received CCC status in 2012 and his advanced certifications in 2014.
CCC is a voluntary program of study — approximately 45 hours — to learn information and enhance skills relevant to their duties and responsibilities as an elected official. Both Campbell and Roberts found learning the details of compliance with the Florida Government in the Sunshine Law to be one of the most intensive programs.
Campbell and Kirouac joined 19 commissioners who earned the CCC designation in June. A total of 554 commissioners have graduated from the program since it started in 1996.
Kirouac said Thursday that he found growth management particularly engaging as a subject and potentially controversial among the many issues faced by a county.
“That is something our county will see,” Kirouac said. “Those are issues, at times, that can be tougher.”
Kirouac, who hopes to complete his advanced certifications in the next 12 months, said other topics, such as finance, budgeting, land use and zoning — all taught by current or former government officials and/or staff — can help commissioners better navigate the decisions in front of them.
“Knowledge is power,” Kirouac said. “You’re never too old to learn.”
The advanced training takes place, not online like the basic, but in person, in Gainesville.
“It’s a big commitment,” Campbell said, noting that not only will he sign up with a class of 20-25 others, who will all complete the class together, he will have to drive to the University of Florida, which he might find difficult as a Florida State University graduate.
Still, he wants to have that training.
“I think it’s important for elected officials to get government knowledge,” Campbell said.
Roberts and 13 other commissioners earned the ACC II designation in June, the fourth class of graduates to complete the program. He said the advanced training makes for better county commissioners, teaching how to network with others and how to negotiate to the benefit of all.
“To me, it feels absolutely excellent,” Roberts said Thursday. “It was a long time coming. It was not an easy process. It took dedication and time.”
Ultimately, he said, it gave him a better understanding of the issues the county faces, and he hopes it will help him be a better voice for the people, something he’s done in human services roles for 50 years.