Team Sports
Just as true sports fans will support their team through wins and losses, so do the parrots of right wing religion and politics. Your favorite ‘team’ can do no wrong and there will always be justification for their bad performance, no matter how lame the reasoning.
Anyone who dares oppose their position on either topic is met with swift retribution conjured from a bruised ego. Any question about or correction to the neo-con narrative is deemed an ‘attack’ on their liberty and their so-called ‘God given rights.’
I will tell you that not everyone shares the same position, especially with regards to politics and religion. There will always be resistance to those who would impose their will on the rest. That’s just the way of it sometimes.
Horace Markley
Sebring