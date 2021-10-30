People of all ages didn’t have to look for an excuse to dress up Friday while some dressed up for Halloween and students at Lake Placid Middle School dressed up for Red Ribbon Week. The Troll family – aka Dawn Eller, Kendra Allen, Roseann Kiefer, Bonnie Kesselring and Barbara Kesselring – reported for work at Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Laurie Murphy showed up to her job as resource development director at Nu-Hope of Highlands as a ‘retired hippy-flower child.’ Cruella de Vil, aka Janice Walker, with only some of the 101 Dalmations at Heartland National Bank, aka Miranda Oliveros, Paula Suarez, Autumn Sawyer, Kristin Stanley, Thalia Espinoza and Kaeli Spurlock. Even “Maxine” (Bette Clough) showed up for work at Orchid Cove Lake Placid.
All dressed up to end the week
rwashington
