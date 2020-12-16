The numbers just keep rising ... each day more cases of COVID-19 are reported here and around the country. Florida being one of the big three with the most seems to be foundering concerning what to do regarding opening or closing businesses and restaurants, just to name a few.
Highlands County as of Dec 13th had 4,261 cases, with 181 deaths. Now because Governor De Santis has decreed that no names or locations will be printed in the local papers, we really don't know who they are or where they were when they contacted the virus. Were they sitting next to you at a bar, in a church pew, going down the aisle at the supermarket? Now when I go to an office or Doctor they ask, "Have you been near anyone with the COVID-19 in the last 14 days?." My standard answer is, "Not that I know of."
We know that the virus is airborne, can we still discount the value of wearing a mask?
Now you people 18 to 40 that have already determined that you are going to live forever (I thought the same thing at those ages) are just ignoring the virus because it is a crap-shoot that you will not be affected, but for those of us that are closer to the end than the beginning, we should be smarter and understand that just like a soldier in combat who says, "It won't happen to me but the other guy," are simply gambling that you don't draw the short straw.
As they say, we are all in this together .... Stay smart, stay safe, fist bump and 6 feet apart. And wear a mask.
Hal Graves
Sebring