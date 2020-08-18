I have heard a lot lately that “Black Lives Matter.” If one is a true Christian, and/or a true American, Black lives do matter. But everyone who is truly an American, knows that all lives, Black, white, yellow, red – ALL lives – matter to God and should matter to everyone.
We are all Americans of all colors and nations, which means that the only thing that really matters is that we are either born and raised in America, or have immigrated here in the legal way. Then and only then, all our rights are the same.
I am really disgusted with antifa and other anti-American groups, going all over America and destroying our country, disrupting everyone’s lives, defying peace and the rule of law. They have made themselves the enemy of all American people by trying to destroy our Constitution. They want to defund our police forces that stand between us and their lawlessness, which to me reveals their true character. None of them are fit to be called American.
Why haven’t Pelosi and Schumer condemned this lawless bunch? Why have these mostly Democrat mayors and politicians who actually support these thugs done nothing about their lawlessness? Pelosi’s comment when asked about this gang of outlaws was too much. According to her, “People will be people” and that’s why these creeps are criminals. She and her followers accuse Trump and good Americans of doing exactly what Democrats have done for years. They cannot tell the truth, so they lie, intentionally trying to destroy America.
And even if Democrats are not completely responsible for this mayhem, why has all this rioting only happened in Democrat-controlled cities?
And please tell me just how all of this is related to George Floyd’s murder. He was wrongfully murdered. So let’s see. Floyd was wrongfully murdered so let’s burn down the country. Oh please! What these liars and criminals are doing has nothing to do with George Floyd. It deals only with their chief aim, which is the destruction of our nation and our president. Thousands have died to give us the right to protest, but peacefully, not like these criminals are doing.
I have no patience with groups like the NFL and the NBA and their disregard for our national anthem, and I believe that their kind of disloyalty to America causes others to riot as they do today. And please tell me how the NFL players have any gripe coming at all, when the poor souls only make about a million dollars each, a year. Over 60% of NFL players are Black, so what’s that about Black lives mattering?
Standing for and respecting our national anthem should be required. Failure to comply should give these people the right to play anywhere but America. If they cannot respect our nation, they should not enjoy the benefits that thousands over the years have died to defend. Until they begin to respect our nation, and act like Americans I personally will never again watch one of their games.
The Democrats have wrongfully and illegally tried to impeach Trump because they don’t like him. Wow, what a wonderful reason. What they have really done shows that you don’t have to obey the law. Just lie, steal, make up stories, burn down the nation, violate our laws and Constitution and that’s OK. But don’t tell anyone that we’re really running the show.
Now just to clear the air – I am an American. I do not believe that color should determine anything but your color. What a person is will be seen in his or her actions, but never by the color of his or her skin. I do not believe that any illegal immigrant should have a voice in our laws. I believe that our laws should all be obeyed or changed if need be, but they should only be changed according to law. I also believe that until they are legally changed, everyone in America is morally charged with obeying our laws.
So please, pray for yourself. Pray for America. Seek first God’s kingdom and His righteousness, and He will heal our precious land. God bless America.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is a resident of Avon Park. He was a pastor for 28 years, an Evangelist, a supervisor in a steel mill, a college and public high school teacher, a chaplain in a nursing home, and an author.