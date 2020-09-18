I’m white, independent, but like everyone. I look at our present situation of Democrats and Republicans and see all this bickering and fighting and wonder where does everyone stand.
I’m not well educated but believe I know what is right and wrong because of the Bible.
I see Trump constantly calling people names and that’s just not right. I see Democrats lying about so many things just because they hate Trump.
Where do I fit in? Well, I agree with the many policies that Trump has initiated and will vote for him; but I am concerned with the many Democrats that are blinded by their hate, and accusing and making up hoaxes so they can win political power. Civil political discourse and reasoning is abandoned and left to anarchy.
I guess there’s a cultural divide nowadays; old-fashion values, family, truth, love of country and God are not held in esteem.
I care about people that are poor, homeless, that can’t afford housing and care of their loved ones. I care about truth, justice, and that the laws apply to everyone equally.
But respect for the people enforcing the law is a must.
When I was growing up, I was taught never to talk back to the police officers and to obey what they say. I don’t see that respect anymore. We as a civil society are in need of law and order. (Bad apples need to be reported.)
The laws are for people who are breaking them, not for people who are obeying them.
I feel countries outside the U.S., like Mexico and Latin American countries, need to take care of their own people and provide better paying jobs and that Trump should help those countries do that.
We shouldn’t have 5,000 and 8,000 illegal immigrants crossing our borders. All should be done legally; and we should accept not just educated with special skills, but all that would love our country and follow our laws. That’s common sense.
I don’t want to hate the Democrats for what they believe; I just don’t understand how they believe what they believe when it seems so wrong. I started to hate them and then feel saddened because all of us seem to be a little lost in what we are experiencing in this present world.
As far as race. I was a little scared of Blacks at first. But after I heard Martin Luther King, I realized you are just like me, wanting what is right and fair for everyone.
I sent my kids to an all Black school for a year, and they were treated kindly. My kids were the only whites. Couldn’t afford more than a year at a private school.
I went to an all Black church several times in Winter Haven and enjoyed their fellowship and they treated me as a brother in Christ. I was amazed at the young people performing in worship service and was intimidated by their intellect and skills, something I wouldn’t attempt to do, otherwise I would be embarrassed.
I’m just saying all this hatred of one another has to go. We need each other to grow and become whole.
What we need, I feel, is a proclamation of a National Day of Repentance, to seek God for forgiveness of our sins. To humbly evaluate our actions, decisions, and our hearts and change our attitudes.
Paul M. Strunc is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.