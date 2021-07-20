All persons deserve respect
A recent letter to the editor raises a surprisingly subtle question: “How many genders are there?”
A woman in western Canada was taken to the doctor as a young girl. The doctor took her father aside and told him an awful secret. His little girl was really a boy; she had both the X and Y chromosome. Yet she developed as a girl. Before her marriage, her father took the future groom aside and told him this secret. It meant that she would likely never bear a child. The groom married her anyway but treated her very poorly. To everyone’s surprise, she had normal children. She was, in fact, a woman. This can occur when the group of genes that control sex is translocated from the X chromosome onto a Y chromosome. The woman eventually divorced the oaf and led a happier life.
A girl was taken to a gynecologist at 10. She learned then that she was not like other girls. She did have a vagina and she matured, developed breasts and looked and sounded like a rather beautiful woman. But she had testicles in her body where her ovaries should be and she had no uterus. This person had the X Y chromosomes, but instead of being a man, is now pretty well exactly between a man and a woman.
In biology, you could say there is not a specific number of genders, but rather that there is a gender spectrum. But what does that mean to us? Should we despise this spectrum?
Recall the question posed to Jesus in Matthew 22: if a woman is widowed multiple times and eventually marries seven men, when she goes to heaven, which is her husband? Jesus replied that in heaven, people will neither marry nor be given away in marriage, but will be like the angels in the heaven. Does that mean that no matter what our bodies are like, we all have a living essence? A “me” that transcends our bodies, male and female? Should we not treat all persons with the full respect of one who has a living soul? I leave that to others.
L. Laferriere
Ph.D. Biology
Sebring