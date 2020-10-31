Down the stretch we come to the anti-climactic conclusion of a lurid presidential campaign. I still am at a loss to understand the enchantment that Mr. Trump wields over the lost and downtrodden.
I see nothing beneficial accomplished these past years. There is no Mexico paid wall. There is no 'great new healthcare program that you're just going to love." The U.S. has alienated many of its long-time allies. The farmers had to be bailed out several times because of Mr. Trump's petty China tariff debacle. The TRUMP-19 virus continues to rage and kill, though the focus of the lawmakers was to shoehorn in a SCOTUS candidate whose mission is to use her position to build on her religious agenda (her words). The country has faced its worst division since the Civil War. More jobs have left the U.S. than have returned. Lies by the number have poured from the New York elitist and failed TV con man.
Catch me, I'm falling for I have missed the calling. From where I sit, all that glitters is not Trump.
Horace Markley
Sebring