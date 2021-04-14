Most parents and caregivers want to do what is best for their loved ones. Unfortunately, many children still find themselves in the midst of circumstances where their safety and basic needs are not being met.
Toxic stress from Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE’s) “affects how we learn, how we parent, how we react at home and at work, and what we create in our communities. It affects our children, our earning potential, and the very ideas we have about what we’re capable of. What starts out in the wiring of one brain cell to another ultimately affects all of the cells of our society, from our families to our school to our workplace to our jails,” explains Dr. Nadine Burke Harris. In her book, “The Deepest Well,” she clearly lays out the long-term effects of childhood adversity and trauma.
Dr. Harris states “adversity, tragedy, and hardship are part of life. As much as we’d like to shield our children from illness, divorce, and trauma, sometimes these things happen. What the research tells us is that those daily challenges can be overcome with the right support from a loving caregiver.” She firmly believes “we can rewrite the story of adversity and break the intergenerational cycle of toxic stress … Once you understand how your body and brain are primed to react in certain situations, you can start to be proactive about how you approach things. You can identify triggers and know how to support yourself and those you love.”
Throughout our lives, everyone has moments and seasons of struggling. What makes all the difference is how we process through such times, and what support systems we have in place to support and encourage us. And well-regulated, emotionally-supported, trauma-informed adults make all the difference in the lives of our community’s children and their current experiences.
If you are currently in a season of adversity or pain, or looking to address and heal from past trauma, there are many people and organizations close by to help. “Whether it’s simply learning to recognize when your own stress response is activated and figuring out how to respond in a way that is healthy and not harmful to the people you love, or becoming a mentor to a child in need, or talking to your doctor, there is something that every one of us can do to change the way we, as a society, respond to Adverse Childhood Experiences,” Dr. Harris writes. Having the courage to acknowledge this, and then take action, will most definitely make all the difference in your life, in the lives around you, and in our world.
To learn more, check out Dr. Nadine Burke Harris’ book, “The Deepest Well.”
Carissa Marine enjoys reading for personal growth and sharing to encourage others. She serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County providing awareness and support to prevent child abuse and increase the overall well-being of our community’s kids.