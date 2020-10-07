Nestled on the shores of Lake Jackson is a hidden gem that is starting to sparkle again. Highlands Art League (HAL), under the direction of Susan Gunter Roberts, is coming alive to the delight of Highlands County artists and art enthusiasts.
Friday night, October 2nd, marked the opening of the “All Things Dance” exhibit which is open until November 12th . All Things Dance explores movement of all kinds in art.
The artists participating in the exhibit are Mary Lou Herald, Ingrid Strope, Theresa Roman, Cynthia
Morrison, Jean Cormier, Gloria Peters, Cindy Rose, Alice Hanson and Ellen Dixson.
Local artist Mary Lou Herald displayed a work featuring a young violinist, Reagan Hunink. They were both excited to see the art in the exhibit.
“I didn’t know Reagan until I heard her playing a concert in her driveway,” said Herald. “I took some photos and watched her playing with the wind blowing and her mother holding on to her music rack so it wouldn’t blow over.”
Hunink was playing to raise money for the Hardee County Help Center and to help pay for her violin lessons. When someone young is learning to play, violins have to be replaced often due to the changing size of the musician. Reagan started playing at age 5 and is on her fourth violin.
The three prize winning entries were ‘The Dance is Over’ (1st — Jean Cormier), ‘Flamenco’ (2nd -Ellen Dixon) and ‘Swimming in from the Stream’ (3rd — Gloria Peters).
The work by Peters shows a turtle swimming in the waters. “I envisioned him swimming into the reef from the Gulf Stream waters,” said Peters.
According to HAL, the judges said that Corimer’s work showed amazing pencil work with shadows. “This is a real person from a dance recital.”
“We started with a small, but dynamic exhibit,” said Susan Gunter Roberts, HAL’s Executive Director.
“We wanted it to exude the energy of movement and to reflect the high quality of art we are lucky to have in Highlands County.
“I love it here; love what we’re doing. We want to become a destination,” said Gunter who was with artists Beverly Marshall and Alice Hanson as they nodded in agreement.
In addition to the exhibit, MoTA now boasts a unique gift shop. They have a wide array of gifts for anyone with prices from $10 to $300. HAL has make amazing progress in a short time.
Upcoming classes include ‘Art Uncorked – Stand Tall Against Breast Cancer Flamingos’ (artist Judy Gerber – October 13th), Pumpkin Acrylic Pour Art (artist Loretta DeWitt – October 15 th) and Kid’s Halloween Fun (October 17 th).
For more information, please visit their website: www.highlandsartleague.org.