SEBRING — A plea deal may be forthcoming for two Miami men caught with dozens of fake gift cards and credit card skimming devices.
Roilan Valdes Moreira, 36, and Luis Rajiv Pulido Robaina, who called into court on Wednesday to attend their pretrial hearings, heard prosecutor Richard Castillo tell Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that he was offering a plea deal to the men. Prosecutors do not reveal the details of possible plea deals until defendants change their plea.
Moreira and Robaina face up to 15 years in prison on each count of possessing a counterfeit credit card. They face five years on each count of possessing a credit card data skimming device.
Here’s how Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective John Garrison, who specializes in fraud, investigated the alleged crime: In May 2021, two men were seen fiddling with a gas pump credit card pad at the Sebring Mobile Gas Station. The audible alarm went off on the pump, which caused the men to get in their car and drive away.
Deputies pulled over a car on U.S. 27 south of Skipper Road with two men inside the car – Moreira and Robaina. Before they were pulled over, one of the men tossed a few items out of the car. One of the items, an orange rubber glove, contained 42 gift cards; police also retrieved a bag with five credit card skimmers in it. The police quickly realized the men – who seemed to be passing through the county — were professional credit card counterfeiters.
Police believe the men stole data through bogus card readers they attach to payment terminals at gas stations. The skimmers take data off credit or debit card magnetic strips without the victim’s knowledge. The illegal data transfer can also be accomplished at ATMs.
Police charged the two with 49 counts of possessing counterfeit credit cards, burglary, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, five counts of possessing credit card skimmers, 48 counts of criminal use of a personal ID. Prosecutors did drop a burglary charge and possession of burglary tools.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective John Garrison – the fraud investigator who arrested Daniel Merrell, the alleged driveway paving fraudster – arrested the two.
The men’s lawyer, Richard Perez, argued that one of the men owned a business in South Florida and would not pose a flight risk. Perez successfully asked the court to reduce the $562,000 bond each man initially received to $109,000.
The men’s next court date is April 20.