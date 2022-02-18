AVON PARK — Two men suspected of carjacking a silver 2018 Lincoln SUV on Thursday were caught and arrested a few hours later in North Fort Myers.
Lee County deputies located the car after receiving word of the carjacking. After a high-speed pursuit, they were able to stop the car and detain two people, according to reports from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Two men — 20-year-old Aratavis Arriel Spivey and 18-year-old Daniel S. Zamot — have been arrested and charged in connection with the pursuit. Local sheriff’s officials report that their investigation is still open and expect to file more charges.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim was on her lunch break shortly before at 12:37 p.m. at 596 U.S. 27 North in Avon Park. She was sitting in her car with the door open.
Two men, wearing masks, approached the car, produced a gun and ordered her out. She got out and was not injured, local officials said.
Once deputies tracked the vehicle to Lee County, they called law enforcement there for assistance.
Local officials said Highlands County charges are pending investigation. They have to confirm that the two men arrested in Lee County were, in fact, the same two men who ordered the victim out of her car in Avon Park.