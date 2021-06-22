SPRING LAKE — Daniel Merrell, the former maintenance and project director at the Spring Lake International Golf Resort, filed documents Monday stating he’s not guilty of scamming multiple homeowners and acquaintances.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives say Merrell took money from several Spring Lake residents in exchange for promises to repave their driveways and complete other work. In some cases he didn’t even start the work, investigators said.
Merrell, 55, is charged with 10 counts of grand theft and one count of scheme to defraud after he allegedly talked Spring Lake residents out of thousands of dollars.
Highland County Sheriff’s Detective John Garrison said the fraud scheme had gone undetected for some time. At the time of Merrell’s arrest on April 29, Garrison said he had interviewed multiple victims of Merrell’s alleged scheme.
“They’re pretty upset,” Garrison told the Highland News-Sun in April. “Most of them knew him and played golf with him. He made his pitch while playing golf.”
Joe DeCerbo, district manager of the Spring Lake Improvement District, says he was bilked by Merrell. He described his plight to the Highlands News-Sun.
When DeCerbo recently saw driveway work being performed at three sites on Spring Lake Boulevard, he stopped and gave his business card to workers, asking them about installing a pipe under his driveway.
“About an hour later Dan [Merrell] came to my office,” DeCerbo said in an email to the newspaper. “I sent him to my house to give me an estimate and he returned with a bid of $1,100 and he needed an $800 deposit to pay for the concrete.”
A crew arrived at DeCerbo’s home the next day, dug out the driveway, and put in forms for laying cement — but never returned to pour fresh concrete, DeCerbo said.
Investigators say Merrell – who filed court papers indicating his not-guilty plea rather than appearing in court – has been at it for years.
“We served him with several more warrants while he was still in jail recently,” sheriff’s spokesman Scott Dressel said.
This is not Merrell’s first trip to jail on allegations that he defrauded county residents, including people over 65.
In January 2019, he was charged with three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency, and two counts of defrauding a person over the age of 65. The indictments included two charges of grand theft over $10,000 and one charge of grand theft over $300. Those cases were still working toward trial when Merrell, who was free on bond, allegedly committed the Spring Lake crimes.
Detectives add “over the age of 65” in their charges to catch the attention of juries. “We take it seriously anytime someone targets a more vulnerable sector of our community, like senior citizens,” officials said.