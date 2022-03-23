SEBRING — Edgar Ivan Ruiz-Colchado, in a fatal crash Friday night on Panther Parkway, faces a charge of DUI vehicular manslaughter in the death of a 28-year-old Sebring man.
Ruiz-Colchado also faces five counts of driving under the influence causing property damage and one count each of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond on the manslaughter charge.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that he had a wreck with a vehicle on Sebring Parkway at Home Avenue and left that scene with a flat tire, continued through the Sebring Roundabout and then, going the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Panther Parkway, ran into a second car just south of Ben Eastman Road.
FHP has not yet released the name of the Sebring man who died, but reports state that next of kin have been notified.
Reports state the crash took place at 11:14 p.m. Friday, and FHP arrived at the scene to find a red/maroon GMC Envoy facing southbound in the inside southbound lane of Panther Parkway and a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup with heavy front-end damage facing northeast, straddling both southbound lanes.
The FHP trooper found an open Michelob Ultra beer can and a sealed Natural Light beer can on the road and an open Modelo beer bottle in the bed of the truck.
Ruiz-Calchado, identified as the driver of the truck by other motorists, was in a Highlands County Fire Rescue medic unit receiving treatment. Reports described the 28-year-old Texan as “asleep” on the gurney with a minor leg injury.
The deceased driver was still in his seat in the GMC, arrest reports stated.
Further investigation showed that Ruiz-Colchado had actually hit another car less than one mile south at Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue, but had fled with a flat tire. Allegedly, he was already in the wrong lanes at Shon-Tee Avenue, which is less than a mile south from Home Avenue.
Reports state that he forced several vehicles onto the shoulder as they honked horns and flashed lights at him. He allegedly then ran into a white Ford F250 pickup at Home Avenue and continued north in the southbound lanes.
The driver of the Ford told FHP that he saw the blue truck in the left lane and tried to move to avoid a collision, but the blue truck steered toward him and hit his left rear side, damaging the axle.
When Ruiz-Colchado reached the roundabout, another witness said, he went around it the wrong way and continued north until he hit the GMC. That witness attempted to render aid to both drivers.
Initial FHP reports state that the front of the Silverado hit the front of the GMC, rotating the Chevrolet until it stopped across both lanes. The GMC also rotated until coming to a rest on the inside lane and median, reports state.
FHP troopers arrested Ruiz-Colchado at 2:47 a.m. Saturday on a charge of DUI manslaughter, based on observations. They then obtained a search warrant for blood samples and had those drawn from him at 6:32 a.m. by AdventHealth Sebring.
Reports state that the samples are awaiting definitive testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.