SEBRING — Each of the four bullet holes detectives counted in the driver’s side of the Chevrolet Grand Malibu on Oct. 3 represented a single count of “shooting a missile through a vehicle or dwelling” as Florida statutes put it. And each count is punishable by 15 years in prison.

Add to that a charge of attempted second degree murder – which carries 15 years or more in Florida State Prison – and you’re talking about real time. However, prosecutors dropped three of the four “shooting missile” charges against Etson Maurice Mitchell Jr., which leaves him with attempted second degree murder charges, possession of a gun and ammo by a convicted felon, and felony criminal mischief.

