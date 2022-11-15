SEBRING — Each of the four bullet holes detectives counted in the driver’s side of the Chevrolet Grand Malibu on Oct. 3 represented a single count of “shooting a missile through a vehicle or dwelling” as Florida statutes put it. And each count is punishable by 15 years in prison.
Add to that a charge of attempted second degree murder – which carries 15 years or more in Florida State Prison – and you’re talking about real time. However, prosecutors dropped three of the four “shooting missile” charges against Etson Maurice Mitchell Jr., which leaves him with attempted second degree murder charges, possession of a gun and ammo by a convicted felon, and felony criminal mischief.
Mitchell pleaded not guilty before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada at his arraignment Monday morning.
Police say the driver of the car had gone inside a house on Grand Avenue around 11 p.m. when someone fired four shots into the car’s driver side. A passenger in the front passenger seat escaped injury.
Police searched the area and allegedly found Mitchell hiding in the dark between houses. He told police that he’d been walking down the street when he heard gunshots. He told police he had ducked to avoid getting hit with stray bullets from another shooter.
However, police didn’t believe his story and arrested him. He faces life in prison if convicted. He pled not guilty on Monday.