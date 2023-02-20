SEBRING — Joseph Isaac Ibanez and Tayler Eddie Pereira are to be arraigned today for allegedly stealing guns and money from cars.
Ibanez, 25, and Pereira, 19, both Lake Placid residents, face six counts of burglary of a conveyance; four counts of theft of a firearm; two counts of grand theft over $750, and one count of grand theft auto.
The thefts occurred in the pre-dawn hours of Dec. 23 – two days before Christmas. Highlands County Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives tracked the progress of the burglaries after the owner of a stolen 2022 F-250 pickup truck gave them permission to access the vehicle’s GPS. The GPS gave the truck’s new location each time the two turned the truck’s ignition on and off.
Detectives say they also correlated the pair’s location with cell-tower pings to the men’s phones. Ring security cameras on private homes also caught the men entering cars, detectives said.
At 5:58 a.m., toward the end of their alleged burglary spree, the security camera at a Sebring Circle K caught the images of the men as they entered the store. After leaving the Circle K, the two drove back to Lake Placid where they abandoned the pickup truck in an orange grove, police said.
Detectives interviewed victims to determine what had been stolen. The alleged thieves entered a 2012 Expedition and a 2002 Ford F-350, where they removed $2,300 in cash and a 20-gauge, over-under shotgun. They also burglarized a 2009 GMC Envoy and stole $5; and from another vehicle on Harnage Road, the two allegedly stole a Browning .308 bolt-action rifle valued at $1,200 and a 9mm Springfield Hellcat semiautomatic pistol valued at $900.
Police charged Ibanez and Pereira with the same crimes. Theft of a firearm is a third-degree felony punishable by 15 years in state prison.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman says many guns are stolen from cars. Car burglars quietly move from car to car, trying door handles until they find an unlocked car, truck or camper.
“I would say more times than not, if we have a burglary, it is a burglary to a vehicle,” Blackman said. “So that is why we try to encourage folks to lock their vehicles.”