SEBRING — Joseph Isaac Ibanez and Tayler Eddie Pereira are to be arraigned today for allegedly stealing guns and money from cars.

Ibanez, 25, and Pereira, 19, both Lake Placid residents, face six counts of burglary of a conveyance; four counts of theft of a firearm; two counts of grand theft over $750, and one count of grand theft auto.

Recommended for you