SEBRING — A lawyer for Shavon Roosevelt Smith III, who was caught on video knifing a popular convenience store owner behind his counter, may ask the court for a Stand your Ground hearing.
If successful, prosecutors must drop first degree murder case against Smith for the killing Dharmik Patel in his Avon Park 7 Days Store.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter and Prosecutor Richard Castillo raised the idea before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Thursday. Carter asked Estrada for a continuance in Smith’s case to discuss the idea with his client.
Castillo, perhaps to avoid an appeal based on failure to examine a Stand Your Ground defense, said Carter is making the motion in good faith. “My review of the evidence sees some suggestion of Stand Your Ground,” he told Estrada.
Smith, who was sentenced to 13 years in Florida state prison in 2008, was released in 2019. He entered the store at 8:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020. After waiting in line, Smith approaches the counter where Patel greets him. “It appears they were clearly in a disagreement,” Highlands County detectives wrote in their description of the video.
What happens next is vital to Smith’s claims of self-defense. Here is how detectives describe the rest of the video:
“Patel walks out from behind the enclosed counter and Smith puts his backpack down by the front door. Smith walks up to Patel and shoves him backward. Patel walks back behind the counter. Smith takes a knife out from his pocket. Patel grabs a metal bat and walks back out from behind the counter towards Smith. Smith walks toward Patel with the knife in his right hand. Patel swings the bat but does not connect.
“Patel starts walking back behind the counter again and Smith pursues after him. Smith pushes Patel up against the wall and stabs him with the knife repeatedly. A total of 19 stab wounds were counted on Patel’s person. Smith walks out from behind the counter, grabs his backpack and walks out the front door.
Patel grabs the store phone and tries to make a call. Patel sits down on a stool, as he is losing so much blood.”
Smith was quickly arrested a short distance from the store.
The Florida Stand Your Ground statute states that in some cases, “the defendant has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground.”
Smith stood and listened quietly from the jail courtroom during Thursday’s virtual pretrial hearing.
“Mr. Smith, there has been a discussion out here about the possibility of filing what’s called a pretrial motion of Stand Your Ground,” Estrada told Smith. “That is a motion to be filed by your attorney requesting a factual finding whether or not you are entitled to protection of the Stand Your Ground law – in other words, that your prosecution not go forward. Do you understand?”
Smith told Estrada he needs to hear more; the judge postponed his case until April 21 to give Carter time to discuss the possibility with Smith.
Each side writes a memorandum of law arguing its case. If the judge agrees enough evidence exists, the court then holds a hearing.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said Smith’s claim of self-defense can’t hold up in court.
“The burden falls to the state if the defense can establish a prima facie claim that the Stand Your Ground law applies under the facts,” Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun. “The state then needs to show that it does not apply to this defendant under the totality of the facts. The state’s burden is by clear and convincing evidence – less than what is required at trial.”
Virgil Lee West, accused of shooting a man to death as the victim sat in a golf cart in Lorida in July 2015, sought to have his first degree murder charge and other counts dismissed based on the law. He also seriously wounded a woman in the golf cart.
Noting that the alleged victims were well-known as “lying, thieving, drug addicted bullies” who terrorized Lorida with violence and threats of violence, West sought to convince a judge that he feared for his life when the two stopped the golf cart and the driver reached for a gun.
“As they approached him their actions were consistent with their reputations. Defendant loaded his .38 and displayed it to the alleged victims, indicating he was armed and wanted no trouble with them,” West’s memorandum of law states. West also claimed that witnesses said that the victim often had a gun stuck in his back waistband. So when the man reached behind his back and started to rise up in the golf cart, West argued in his Stand Your Ground memorandum, he fired in self-defense from behind the bed of his pickup truck.
The judge, citing prosecution gunshot evidence and other facts that showed West had all but ambushed his victims, denied the motion. Ballistics proved he hadn’t fired from behind his truck but in front of his victims.