SEBRING — Prosecutors say Anthony Barajas graduated from burglarizing car washes and laundromats to nearly killing a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery.

Barajas, 22, was to stand trial two weeks ago for participating in the December 2020 armed robbery of MMM Liquors on Sebring Drive. Prosecutors say his alleged partner in the robbery, Izailyah McSwain, shot the clerk in the stomach, damaging his internal organs. The clerk survived, but Barajas is now charged with armed robbery and attempted felony murder. The rule states anyone involved in a felony can be charged with any violence attributed to co-defendants.

