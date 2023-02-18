SEBRING — Prosecutors say Anthony Barajas graduated from burglarizing car washes and laundromats to nearly killing a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery.
Barajas, 22, was to stand trial two weeks ago for participating in the December 2020 armed robbery of MMM Liquors on Sebring Drive. Prosecutors say his alleged partner in the robbery, Izailyah McSwain, shot the clerk in the stomach, damaging his internal organs. The clerk survived, but Barajas is now charged with armed robbery and attempted felony murder. The rule states anyone involved in a felony can be charged with any violence attributed to co-defendants.
Barajas, however, may be considering a plea agreement with Highlands County prosecutors that could spare Barajas life in prison. To that end, his attorney, Drew Davis, asked and received a continuance to give the lawyer time to resolve criminal charges Barajas also faces in Desoto County.
Here is a timeline of Barajas’ alleged criminal activity:
Barajas served one year and four days in Highlands County Jail and was released on nine years probation in April 2020 after pleading to four counts of grand theft. He broke into a car wash and several coin laundromats in September 2019.
Also in September 2019, Barajas was arrested and charged in Desoto County with burglarizing a car wash, nail salon, and a laundromat. He bonded out from Desoto County Jail in August 2020. He is still awaiting trial in Desoto County on those charges.
In December 2020, four months after Barajas bonds out of jail in Desoto, two armed men robbed the Sebring liquor store. Barajas and McSwain are arrested in Hendry County. Highlands County charges Barajas for violation of probation for leaving Highlands County without the permission of his probation officer.
Davis hopes to combine the armed robbery, attempted felony murder, and burglary charges in Arcadia settled in a plea agreement.
The Sebring liquor store robbery, which netted some $400, involved two armed males – one white, one black. One wore a mask and the other wore a hoodie. They were captured on a security video driving off in a white car, which Barajas owns.
Here’s what Sebring Police detectives say happened:
While inside the liquor store, McSwain allegedly held his .380 pistol on the clerk, while Barajas went behind the counter to retrieve the money. While behind the counter, he struck the clerk several times in the head with his pistol. They struggled briefly with the cash drawer, but Barajas pulled it away from him.
As they left the liquor store, Barajas allegedly told McSwain “to light him up,” the victim told police. McSwain, identified as suspect Number 1 in the police report, fired a single shot into the clerk’s midsection, police said.
“The bullet strike caused extensive damage to several of the victim’s organs,” the detective wrote in his report.
Attempted felony murder with a handgun is punishable by life in Florida.
Barajas is expected in a Desoto County courtroom on April 3.