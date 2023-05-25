Alleged molester gets $350,000 bond

Michael Charles Pack watches as his lawyer, Lon Worth Crow IV, questions his former wife during a Friday bond hearing.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

In spite of a spirited appeal by his defense attorney that he be given reasonable bond, a judge ordered Michael Charles Pack held on $50,000 bond on each of seven counts of sexual battery of a minor.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden also ordered Pack held under house arrest if he does make bail. She also ordered him not to contact anyone under the age of 18. She banned him from parks, ballfields, and other places where children congregate. If he is around his own children, another adult must be present.

