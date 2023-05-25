Alleged molester gets $350,000 bond

In spite of a spirited appeal by his defense attorney that he be given reasonable bond, a judge ordered Michael Charles Pack held on $50,000 bond on each of seven counts of sexual battery of a minor.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden also ordered Pack held under house arrest if he does make bail. She also ordered him not to contact anyone under the age of 18. She banned him from parks, ballfields, and other places where children congregate. If he is around his own children, another adult must be present.
Pack, 55, allegedly molested and coerced one of his young female players – who is now an adult — into some 200 sexual encounters, according to his arrest affidavit.
Pack was arrested May 5 on a no-bond warrant signed by County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour. He is charged with seven counts of sexual battery on a child between 12 and 17 while under custodial authority – all of which are first-degree felonies punishable by 30 years in prison.
Lon Worth Crow IV, Pack’s defense lawyer, requested Friday’s hearing to seek reasonable bond so Pack could continue his life as he prepares to fight the charges. At such hearings, the defendant’s lawyer argues that the defendant is not a danger to the community, that loved ones depend on his income, that he will show up for future court appointments and will meet other conditions.
Pack's present wife and former wife testified that Pack’s financial support is important to the family, that he is a loving father who never molested anyone. His present wife said she’s never known him not to be gainfully employed.
Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart told Cowden that the seriousness of the charges and the possibility of a 30-year sentence on each count makes Pack a flight risk. The prosecutor also told Cowden that Pack, a long-time youth softball coach, remains a danger to the community.
“In Highlands County, he has access to children the same age as his victim,” Courtney told Cowden.
Pack’s former wife, who said they remain friends as they raise their two children, spoke up for Pack from the stand.
“During the time that you’ve known Mr. Pack, have you ever known or heard of any allegations of any kind of abuse with minors or anybody else? Crow asked her.
“Absolutely not,” she answered. She also testified that Pack had not tried to contact or intimidate his young victim.
The victim, now a teacher, read a statement to the court:
“I come before you today entrusting that you give Michael Pack no bond … for years Michael Pack groomed and sexually abused me from the age of 12 to 17," she read. "During his years of abuse he threatened to kill me and my family if I ever came forward about his abuse."
Pack said she was afraid to talk until now.
"Today I am no longer crippled with fear … my silence on this matter ends today. Michael Pack is an immediate danger to our tight-knit community.”
Crow, however, countered that the accusations center around events from 17 years ago, that there is no corroborating evidence, and that the victim once denied there ever had been abuse when school officials investigated.
By the end of Friday's hearing however, Cowden decided Pack needed a high bond and tight community control.
“This court has determined you are a danger to the community,” the judge said as she ordered him under house arrest and attached other conditions to his release.