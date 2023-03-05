SEBRING — Dontae Diaz, the Hillsborough County man who was shot when he tried to rob an Avon Park poker game, is now in Highlands County Jail facing attempted murder and attempted armed robbery charges.
Each charge is punishable by life in prison.
That’s the word of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Diaz, who pulled his gun first, shot one of the players as the player struggled with Diaz over the gun. A second player then pulled his gun and shot Diaz in the leg.
The Feb. 18 incident began as three men played poker on the porch of a Circle Street residence just after 1 a.m. Diaz, who once lived in Highlands County, pulled a handgun and demanded money from the players.
That’s when one of the poker players got up and tried to wrestle Diaz’s gun away from him. The gun went off several times, but the 30-year-old victim was hit once. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
That was the information that was available at the time of Diaz’s arrest. In the latest report, the victim and his wife live at the house where the game was being played on a side porch. As the homeowner and his two buddies played poker, Diaz walked up, showed his gun and said, “Give me the money.” The victim grabbed the money, stood up, and proceeded to hand it to Diaz. The victim, however, simultaneously grabbed the hand gun and the two began to tussle. Diaz fired several times, hitting the victim in the shoulder.
The homeowner/victim’s poker buddy pulled his pistol and fired at Diaz several times, hitting the Hillsborough man in the leg. Both the alleged robber and the homeowner ended up on the ground. The poker buddies gave Diaz water and used a rag to control the bleeding on both men.