LAKE PLACID — A French bulldog puppy stolen from a Placid Lakes home on June 9 was sick when detectives recovered it more than a week later, according to the puppy’s owners.
Using the Nextdoor social media app, the owners of the 7-month-old puppy, named Nala, alerted neighbors to the missing dog on June 12. A neighbor using the platform attached a video of the puppy in someone’s car, with two people in the video trying to sell it.
She called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to report the dog stolen. American Kennel Club-registered French bulldogs go for between $2,500 for black and white (pied) and more than twice that for solid blue or lilac-hued puppies, which one site in Tampa prices at $6,500. Nala was a blue French bulldog.
The theft of the dog alerted neighbors to the presence of a possible puppy theft ring, so Facebook and other social media platforms came alive with people looking for the dog. Detectives interviewed locals and also searched for the dog online.
The community effort paid off.
“We happened to get some tips from Facebook regarding who may have had her,” the owners told the Highlands News-Sun last week. “We gave this info to detectives and within just a few days they were calling us, telling us they found her.”
A woman in Sebring – who has not been charged in the case – had the puppy.
“When we picked her up … she was very sick,” the owners said. “The woman had told the detectives she was sick and had been giving her medicine, but we don’t know what she was giving her or what Nala had been exposed to.”
The owners took the puppy to the Humane Society of Highlands County and a Winter Haven veterinarian determined the dog had hookworm, which created anemia in the animal. A respiratory infection further weakened the dog, and after a third vet treated her as an in-patient for four or five days, the dog didn’t respond.
“We decided it would be best to let her go,” the owner said. “ It was such a difficult decision but she was hurting and suffering so badly. We tried everything we could to help her.”
Detectives arrested Miyonshe Peondre Goldsmith and Antwaun Cornell Carter for stealing the dog from its owners and trying to sell it. Both live in the Placid Lakes neighborhood from which the dog was stolen.
The owners believe the thieves entered their home and snuck into their bedroom to steal the puppy. A daughter was home in another part of the house but didn’t hear anything.
The owners would not say who said that to them.
Goldsmith is charged with grand theft over $5,000; dealing in stolen property; and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Carter is charged with dealing in stolen property and grand theft over $5,000.
This is not Goldsmith’s first case. In July 2009, when she was 19, she broke a window to enter a locked home. She cut her hand on the glass climbing in, grabbed a butcher knife and went after a resident of that house, according to arrest documents.
Goldsmith, whom prosecutors say has the street nickname “Dough Ball,” was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Nov. 23, 2010 for the knife attack.
In 2015, when she was 24, she faced a number of charges, but prosecutors dropped them.
Their next day in court is a Dec. 14 pre-trial conference.