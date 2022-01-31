SEBRING — Highlands County Jail logs listed a fourth charge for 33-year-old Terrance Lee Dennis Sr. on Wednesday for resisting without violence.
He also faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft of a firearm in the shooting of a 30-year-old man at 7:47 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at The Palms at Lake Tulane apartment complex in Avon Park.
Allegedly, Dennis got into the face of a deputy who responded to the shooting, angrily demanding that the deputy load the shooting victim into a patrol car and drive him to a hospital.
It was only later, after handcuffing Dennis then letting him go after detectives’ initial investigation of the scene on the the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Lake Tulane Drive, that deputies identified him as the shooter.
According to an affidavit from the Sheriff’s Office, when a deputy first responded to calls of a man shot multiple times there, a man later identified as Dennis advanced toward him, screaming and demanding that the deputy transport the victim immediately to the hospital in his patrol car.
The deputy said in the report that he tried to de-escalate the situation, but couldn’t. At one point, the report states, “Terrence [Dennis] got approximately six inches from me and refused to step back after being told multiple times to do so.”
The deputy then grabbed Dennis by his arms and attempted to put handcuffs on him, but Dennis broke free and attempted to flee, reports said.
The deputy then got hold of him and took him to the ground, reports said, securing him in handcuffs after a brief struggle and putting him in the rear seat of his patrol car. At that time, deputies did not know that he was the shooter.
Sheriff’s Office officials reported that Dennis was let go when deputies cleared the scene that morning. They later identified him as the shooter who shot a 30-year-old man three times during an argument that morning, and arrested him at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to when the arrest warrant was served.
After talking with witnesses and viewing nearby surveillance camera footage, investigators learned that Dennis had also had an argument with a woman with whom the victim had also argued that morning.
Reports stated that the victim had made statements about leaving before he would hit the woman, which were recorded and shared with family members. Shortly after that argument, Dennis arrived arguing with the woman about her involvement with the victim.
Allegedly, both the victim and Dennis had handguns on them at the time of the shooting, although arrest reports do not indicate whether or not the victim had raised a gun to fire at Dennis before Dennis allegedly fired at him.
Arrest reports state that the victim was shot three times. One bullet passed through both his upper left chest and upper left arm. Another passed through his neck on the right side, and the third passed through his buttock.
He was treated at AdventHealth Sebring that morning and was released later in the week.