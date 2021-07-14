Life is an adventure, especially when you take your meaningful yoga practice with you. This is exactly what I did on July 4, 2021. I travelled a short distance to the amazing wilderness Margaret Shippen Roebling preserved in 1921 as Highlands Hammock State Park (Sebring) where the hogs, lizards, chirping birds and, yes, the alligators (now in mating season) live their lives.
This day was especially meaningful as a yoga practice of harmony and an adventure! I am a Native Miamian who trekked through Everglades National Park as a child and was taught how to fish with a cane pole by the Miccosukees. However, this day awakened a fresh awareness of yoga calmness of the postures, the breath and a close encounter experience with a protective mother alligator during breeding season.
Today, I planned to enjoy yoga and breathe deeply in the serenity of the wild. I hiked to the wooden boardwalk over part of the swamp and chose to practice some poses on the open side for a better view of the dark flowing water underneath. I was practicing Forward Bends with arms stretched behind, hands clasped and lifted as I looked down into the eyes/face of an alligator nearby that was monitoring her young brood. I became nervous when the mother started leaping her upper body out of the water in my direction. I reacted by stabilizing my pose, inhaling deeply to calm me through this challenge.
Ironically, I began to recall pictures of people in Yoga Magazine practicing Goat Yoga with a goat on their back. It was not my intention to try this with the alligator! I then decided that the best I could do was to preserve this unique experience by writing about it in my weekly Yoga for Life column published weekly on Wednesdays in the Highlands News-Sun. I penned the title: “Alligator Yoga.”
Behind me on the boardwalk, a young man, Lane Hartman and his family rushed up to me. I learned that his father was a knowledgeable wildlife expert. He proceeded to fend off the alligator with just a stick.
Then I became concerned about young children on the boardwalk who might want to bend over the wooden walkway to get a better look at the normally peaceful alligators, so I called the Park Ranger. When he arrived, the protective female had already moved her little brood across the stream. All was fine.
After the incident, I gained a greater appreciation for yoga and nature. As the wind was blowing in my hair, my friend John and I resumed our hike and I continued to do my forward bends and deep breathing to calm my mind/body. Holding this pose now took greater concentration as I could still visualize the snapping teeth of the alligator beneath the boardwalk (depicted in the picture taken by Lane).
My yoga lesson: Every day provides an opportunity to awaken the mind/body for a greater appreciation of our human existence and the natural wildlife that surrounds us. This incident re-affirmed to me that yoga provides inner tranquility through difficult situations, especially in calming fear. As human beings, we need to honor the rules of nature and create harmony.
How fortunate we are that we can safely walk, hike, bike and enjoy yoga in this disappearing pristine wilderness at Highlands Hammock State Park.
Take yoga with you into the wilderness, be cautious and enjoy the natural wildlife. The little mother alligator was only doing her instinctive job of protecting her young. Create harmony with nature as you enjoy a peaceful, beautiful place to practice yoga.