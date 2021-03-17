By ALLEN MOODY
Sebring racing fans have the privilege of seeing some of the finest sportscars and sportscar racers on an annual basis. But when one of the true legends from another form of racing decides to compete in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, you take notice. And for NASCAR fans, it doesn’t get much bigger than Jimmie Johnson.
After competing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona with Action Express in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac with teammates Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller, Johnson was expected to move on with his IndyCar commitments. But something happened at Daytona that changed the course for the team.
“I think in the beginning we tried to understand each other,” Kobayashi said. “At the end of the week, I think we had pretty good fun.”
So much fun, that the team decided to run the three remaining Michelin Endurance Cup races together, which consist of the 12 Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and Motul Petit Le Mans.
Kobayashi and Pagenaud will be teaming up with Johnson for those three races and they also boast some pretty impressive resumes, with Kobayashi a world champion for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the World Endurance Championship, while Pagenaud has three top-two season finishes in IndyCar, including the championship in 2016 and was the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner.
Pagenaud raced in the American LeMans Series for several years beginning in 2008 and with Kobayashi a sportscar ace, the two have had a lot more sportscar experience than Johnson. But you don’t become a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion by not pushing yourself to be better.
“Jimmie is coming from a completely different car, which is NASCAR,” Kobayashi said. “I think he tried to learn the car as much as he can. At the end of the race he managed to get to pretty good speed.”
Johnson’s willingness to learn was also evident to Team Director Gary Nelson.
“Everyone involved with the Ally Cadillac program at the Rolex 24 had a great experience,” Nelson said. “I don’t think Jimmie slept. Every time I went to the engineering stand, he was sitting there observing, watching over the shoulders of our technical staff.”
The Ally Cadillac team finished second at Daytona, which is a solid finish, especially when you consider there were a number of new faces to the sportscar world, including some crew members from Hendrick Motorsports. With a race under their belts, Kobayashi believes the team will continue to get better.
At this stage of his career, it’s about having fun for Johnson. But being such a fierce competitor, he’s not going to have fun unless he’s fighting for a victory, which is something he believes he will be doing with the Ally Cadillac team.
“I had such a great experience at the Rolex 24 At Daytona finishing second in the Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R that I want to continue and run the rest of the IMSA long events,” Johnson said. “It will be a busy year adding these races to my IndyCar commitments, but I am really looking forward to it.”
Pagenaud was looking forward to another opportunity to return to his roots.
“It’s so great to be able to continue to perform in sportscars, which is where it all began for me and also prepare myself even better for my IndyCar campaign with Team Penske,” Pagenaud said. “Finishing second in Daytona left us with a taste for more. I’m looking forward to being on the grid at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta for the big ones with Jimmie and Kamui.”
Sebring fans will get their first view of the No. 48 Ally Cadillac and all the cars in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Thursday at 9:05 a.m. when the cars hit the track for the first practice session.