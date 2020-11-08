ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Nov. 8, the 313th day of 2020. There are 53 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 8, 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice.
On this date
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won re-election as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.
In 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”
In 1960, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeated Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.
In 1966, Edward W. Brooke, R-Mass., became the first Black candidate to be elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote.
In 1974, a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed charges against eight Ohio National Guardsmen accused of violating the civil rights of students who were killed or wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings.
In 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede, but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.
Ten years ago: On the third and final day of his trip to India, President Barack Obama endorsed the country’s bid to become a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.
Five years ago: An acoustic guitar that John Lennon used to record and write “Love Me Do,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and other hit songs sold for $2.4 million at auction in Beverly Hills, California.
One year ago: Facebook said it was deleting the name of the person who’d been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Norman Lloyd is 106. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 71. TV personality Mary Hart is 70. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 66. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 59. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 54. Actor Parker Posey is 52. ABC News anchor David Muir is 47. Actor Matthew Rhys is 46. Actor Tara Reid is 45. Actor Azura Skye is 39. Actor Chris Rankin is 37. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 35. Actor Jessica Lowndes is 32. R&B singer SZA is 31. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 31. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 29. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 26.
Bible verse
“He answered and said, Lo, I see four men loose, walking in the mit of the fire, and they have no hurt; and the form of the fourth is like the Son of God.” — Daniel 3:25.
Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego discovered that God was always with them even in the fiery furnace. This is a wonderful lesson for all of God’s children to remember. He loves you!