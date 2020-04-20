Almanac
Today is Monday, April 20, the 111th day of 2020. There are 255 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 20, 1971, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.
On this date
In 1836, Congress voted to establish the Wisconsin Territory.
In 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr., landed on the moon.
In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Wooley v. Maynard, ruled 6-3 that car owners could refuse to display state mottoes on license plates, such as New Hampshire’s “Live Free or Die.”
In 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.
In 2003, U.S. Army forces took control of Baghdad from the Marines in a changing of the guard that thinned the military presence in the capital.
Ten years ago: Airliners began taking to the skies of Europe again after five days of being grounded by a drifting volcanic ash. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on videos that showed graphic violence against animals. Civil rights activist Dorothy Height died in Washington D.C. at age 98. Keli McGregor, 48, president of baseball’s Colorado Rockies, was found dead in a hotel room of natural causes.
Five years ago: The Post and Courier of Charleston, South Carolina, won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for an examination of the deadly toll of domestic violence, while The New York Times collected three awards and the Los Angeles Times two. Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the 119th Boston Marathon, finishing in 2:09:17; Caroline Rotich of Kenya won the women’s race in 2:24:55.
One year ago: SpaceX’s new capsule for astronauts was destroyed in an explosion during a ground test at Cape Canaveral in Florida; the accident, later blamed on a leaky valve, marked a serious setback in the company’s effort to launch NASA astronauts into orbit later in the year.
Today’s birthdays
Actor George Takei is 83. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 82. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 79. Actress Judith O’Dea is 75. Actress Jessica Lange is 71. Actress Veronica Cartwright is 71. Actor Clint Howard is 61. Actor Crispin Glover is 56. Actor Andy Serkis is 56. Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 56. Actor Joey Lawrence is 44.
Bible verse
“So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” — Romans 10:17.
Reading the Bible and attending a Bible-preaching and Bible-teaching church will increase your faith. Get into the Word of God and see yourself grow.