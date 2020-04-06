ALMANAC
Today is Monday, April 6, the 97th day of 2020. There are 269 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
On this date
In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee as Confederate forces launched a surprise attack against Union troops, who beat back the Confederates the next day.
In 1864, Louisiana opened a convention in New Orleans to draft a new state constitution, one that called for the abolition of slavery.
In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.
In 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
In 1945, during World War II, the Japanese warship Yamato and nine other vessels sailed on a suicide mission to attack the U.S. fleet off Okinawa; the fleet was intercepted the next day.
In 1954, Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., responding to CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow’s broadside against him on “See It Now,” said in remarks filmed for the program that Murrow had, in the past, “engaged in propaganda for Communist causes.”
In 1994, Supreme Court Justice Harry A. Blackmun announced his retirement after 24 years.
In 1998, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 9,000 points for the first time, ending the day at 9,033.23. Country singer Tammy Wynette died at her Nashville home at age 55.
Ten years ago: The White House announced a fundamental shift in U.S. nuclear strategy that called the spread of atomic weapons to rogue states or terrorists a worse threat than the nuclear Armageddon feared during the Cold War.
Five years ago: The Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at the University of Virginia announced it would “pursue all available legal action” against Rolling Stone, saying a Columbia Journalism School review showed the magazine acted recklessly and defamed its members by publishing a discredited article that accused them of gang rape.
One year ago: Former South Carolina Democratic Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings, who had also helped guide the state through desegregation as governor, died at the age of 97; he was the eighth-longest-serving senator in U.S. history.
Today’s birthdays
Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 92. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 83. Actor Roy Thinnes is 82. Movie director Barry Levinson is 78. Actor John Ratzenberger is 73. Actress Patrika Darbo is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 69. Actress Marilu Henner is 68. Actress Ari Meyers is 51. Actor Paul Rudd is 51. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 48. Actor Teddy Sears is 43. Jazz and rhythm-and-blues musician Robert Glasper is 42. Actor Bret Harrison is 38. Actor Charlie McDermott is 30.
Bible verse
“He that loveth silver shall not be satisfied with silver; nor he that loveth abundance with increase: this is also vanity.” — Ecclesiastes 5:10.
Material prosperity, no matter how much, can’t satisfy the hunger of a human heart. Only Jesus can satisfy your soul.