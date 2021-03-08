ALMANAC
Today is Monday, March 8, the 67th day of 2021. There are 298 days left in the year.
Today’ in history
On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive and ultimately unsuccessful search.
On this date
In 1618, German astronoer Johannes Kepler devised his third law of planetary motion.
In 1817, the New York Stock & Exchange Board, which had its beginnings in 1792, was formally organized; it later became known as the New York Stock Exchange.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon won the New Hampshire presidential primary.
In 1965, the United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang.
In 1983, in a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an “evil empire.”
In 1999, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 84.
In 2008, President George W. Bush vetoed a bill that would have banned the CIA from using simulated drowning and other coercive interrogation methods to gain information from suspected terrorists.
Ten years ago: Voters in Bell, California, went to the polls in huge numbers and threw out the entire City Council after most of its members had been charged with fraud.
Five years ago: Sir George Martin, the Beatles’ urbane producer who guided the band’s swift, historic transformation from rowdy club act to musical and cultural revolutionaries, died at age 90.
One year ago: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said communities would need to start thinking about canceling large gatherings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home.
Today’s birthdays
Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 77. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 76. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 68. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 64. Singer Gary Numan is 63. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 62. Actor Aidan Quinn is 62. Actor Andrea Parker is 51. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 48. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 45. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 42. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 42. Actor Jessica Collins is 38.
Bible verse
“Blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven, whose sin is covered.” — Psalm 32:1.
If you are out there with sin in your life, regardless of how small or great, it can be forgiven by covering it with the blood of Jesus Christ which was shed at Calvary.