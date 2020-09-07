ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Sept. 7, the 251st day of 2020. There are 115 days left in the year.
Today in history
On September 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
On this date
In 1892, James J. Corbett knocked out John L. Sullivan to win the world heavyweight crown in New Orleans in a fight conducted under the Marquess of Queensberry rules.
In 1907, the British liner RMS Lusitania set out from Liverpool, England, on its maiden voyage, arriving six days later in New York.
In 1979, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made its cable TV debut.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
Ten years ago: A Chinese fishing trawler and two Japanese patrol boats collided near disputed islands in the East China Sea, further straining relations between Beijing and Tokyo.
Five years ago: Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The Associated Press during a campaign swing through Iowa, said she did not need to apologize for using a private email account and server while at the State Department because “what I did was allowed.”
One year ago: India’s lunar lander crashed on the surface of the moon, where it was supposed to deploy a rover to search for signs of water; a successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface.
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 90. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 77. Actor Susan Blakely is 72. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 69. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 67. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 66. Actor Toby Jones is 54. Model-actor Angie Everhart is 51. Actor Diane Farr is 51. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 47. Actor Oliver Hudson is 44.
Bible verse
“The wicked walk on every side, when the vilest men are exalted.” — Psalm 12:8.
When you exalt evil, you can expect more of it.