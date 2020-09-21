ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Sept. 21, the 265th day of 2020. There are 101 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 21, 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
On this date
In 1938, a hurricane struck parts of New York and New England, causing widespread damage and claiming some 700 lives.
In 1970, “NFL Monday Night Football” made its debut on ABC-TV as the Cleveland Browns defeated the visiting New York Jets, 31-21.
In 1982, Amin Gemayel, brother of Lebanon’s assassinated president-elect, Bashir Gemayel, was himself elected president.
In 1985, in North Korea and South Korea, family members who had been separated for decades were allowed to visit each other as both countries opened their borders in an unprecedented family-reunion program.
In 1989, Hurricane Hugo crashed into Charleston, South Carolina (the storm was blamed for 56 deaths in the Caribbean and 29 in the United States).
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act denying federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a day after saying the law should not be used as an excuse for discrimination, violence or intimidation against gays and lesbians.
Ten years ago: The mayor and ex-city manager of the Los Angeles suburb of Bell were among eight current and former city officials arrested in a corruption scandal that authorities said cost the blue-collar city more than $5.5 million in excessive salaries and illegal personal loans.
Five years ago: A federal judge in Albany, Georgia, sentenced former Peanut Corporation of America owner Stewart Parnell to 28 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2008-9 salmonella outbreak blamed for nine deaths.
One year ago: Officials reported a handful of arrests from a three-day gathering near Nevada’s once-secret Area 51 military base; it had been prompted by an appeal from an internet hoaxster for people to “storm” the base to see space aliens.
Today’s birthdays
Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 79. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 77. Musician Don Felder is 73. Author Stephen King is 73. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 71. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 70. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 63. Actor Rob Morrow is 58. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 57. Actor Cheryl Hines is 55. Country singer Faith Hill is 53. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 52. Actor Rob Benedict is 50. Actor Bradford Anderson is 41. Actor Autumn Reeser is 40. TV personality Nicole Richie is 39. Actor Maggie Grace is 37. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 37.
Bible verse
“This is the bread which cometh down from heaven, that a man may eat thereof, and not die.” — John 6:50.
The deep hunger of the heart is always reaching out until it has reached Jesus. “In Him is life.” Today, I want to touch Jesus for you and with you. Father, whatever the habit, the hurt, the need, meet it and bring instant release in Jesus’ dear name. Amen.