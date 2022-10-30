ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2022. There are 62 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 30, 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.
On this date
In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day.
In 1938, the radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS.
In 1945, the U.S. government announced the end of shoe rationing, effective at midnight.
In 1961, the Soviet Party Congress unanimously approved a resolution ordering the removal of Josef Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.
In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago’s South Side.
Ten years ago: A weakening Superstorm Sandy inched inland across Pennsylvania, leaving behind it a dazed, inundated New York City, and a waterlogged Atlantic Coast; the New York Stock Exchange was closed for a second day from weather, the first time that had happened since the Great Blizzard of 1888.
Five years ago: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a former Manafort business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on felony charges as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election revealed its first targets.
One year ago: A court filing by the National Archives revealed that former President Donald Trump was trying to block documents including call logs and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the House committee investigating the riot.
Today’s birthdays
Rock singer Grace Slick is 83. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 83. R&B singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 81. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 79. Actor Henry Winkler is 77. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 76. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 76. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 75. Actor Harry Hamlin is 71. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 69. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 68. Actor Kevin Pollak is 65. Actor Michael Beach is 59. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 57. Actor Jack Plotnick is 54. Actor Billy Brown is 52. Actor Nia Long is 52. Business executive and former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 41. Actor Fiona Dourif is 41. Actor Tasso Feldman is 39. Actor Tequan Richmond is 30. Actor Kennedy McMann is 26. NHL defenseman Cale Makar is 24.
Bible verse
“Ald Elijah came unto all the people, and said, How long halt ye between two opinions? If the Lord be God, follow Him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word.” — 1 Kings 18:21.
Could this be a description of your life? God says that you are either for Him or against Him. There is no neutral ground. Give your all to Jesus. He is God.