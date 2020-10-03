ALMANAC
Today is Saturday, Oct. 3, the 277th day of 2020. There are 89 days left in the year.
Today’ in history
On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
On this date
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.
In 1941, Adolf Hitler declared in a speech in Berlin that Russia had been “broken” and would “never rise again.”
In 1970, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was established under the Department of Commerce.
In 1974, Frank Robinson was named major league baseball’s first Black manager as he was placed in charge of the Cleveland Indians.
In 2003, a tiger attacked magician Roy Horn of duo “Siegfried & Roy” during a performance in Las Vegas, leaving the superstar illusionist in critical condition on his 59th birthday.
In 2008, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of robbing two sports-memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room. (Simpson was later sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was granted parole in July 2017 and released from prison in October of that year.)
In 2018, the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted its first-ever national wireless emergency alert test, causing electronic devices across the country to sound, with a message that carried the subject, “Presidential Alert.” (Some people got as many as four alerts on their phones, while others didn’t get any.)
Ten years ago: Ruling-party candidate Dilma Rousseff, trying to become Brazil’s first female leader, fell short of getting a majority of votes in presidential elections.
Five years ago: A U.S. airstrike on a Doctors Without Borders hospital in the northern Afghanistan city of Kunduz killed 14 staff and 28 patients and caretakers.
One year ago: The former special U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, testified before House members for nearly 10 hours about what he said was turmoil within the State Department over President Donald Trump’s push to investigate Joe Biden and his family; he said he was never pressured by Trump or others to have Ukraine conduct the investigation.
Today’s birthdays
Composer Steve Reich is 84. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 79. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 66. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 66. Actor Jack Wagner is 61. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 58. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 51. Actor Neve Campbell is 47. Actor Lena Headey is 47. Rock musician Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 41. Actor Seth Gabel is 39. Actor Tessa Thompson is 37. Country singer Drake White is 37. Actor Meagan Holder is 36. Actor Christopher Marquette is 36. Actor-singer Ashlee Simpson is 36. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 32.
Bible verse
“And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.” —John 6:35.
Jesus is the answer to your inner hunger and thirst. He will come into your life if you ask Him. Remember, He loves you!