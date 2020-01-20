ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2020. There are 346 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 20, 2001, George Walker Bush became America’s 43rd president after one of the most turbulent elections in U.S. history.
On this date
In 1649, King Charles I of England went on trial, accused of high treason (he was found guilty and executed by month’s end).
In 1942, Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their “final solution” that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews.
In 1964, Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”
In 1981, Iran released 52 Americans it had held hostage for 444 days, minutes after the presidency had passed from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.
In 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2007, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., launched her first campaign for the White House, saying in a videotaped message on her website: “I’m in, and I’m in to win.”
In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th, as well as first African-American, president.
In 2017, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, pledging emphatically to empower America’s “forgotten men and women.”
Ten years ago: National Intelligence Director Dennis Blair conceded missteps in the government’s handling of the Christmas Day 2009 airline bombing attempt in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
Five years ago: The Islamic State group threatened to kill two Japanese hostages unless its ransom demands were met. (Kenji Goto and Haruna Yukawa were both slain by their captors.)
One year ago: The year’s only total lunar eclipse was visible throughout North and South America; it took place during the year’s first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.
Today’s birthdays
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 90. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 80. Singer Eric Stewart is 75. Movie director David Lynch is 74. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 68. Comedian Bill Maher is 64. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 62. Actor James Denton is 57. Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway is 53. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 48. Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 41. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 35.
Bible verse
“And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?” — Matthew 7:3.
Our vision always seems at its best when we are looking at anothers faults. Oh God, give us good “insight” — so that we can be understanding of others.