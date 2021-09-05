ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Sept. 5, the 248th day of 2021. There are 117 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 5, 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.
On this date
In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1997, breaking the royal reticence over the death of Princess Diana, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivered a televised address in which she called her former daughter-in-law “a remarkable person.”
In 2018, The New York Times published an opinion piece from an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of an internal “resistance” working to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama used a boisterous Labor Day rally in Detroit to put congressional Republicans on the spot, challenging them to place the country’s interests above all else and vote to create jobs and put the economy back on a path toward growth.
Five years ago: Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the close of the G-20 summit in the eastern city of Hangzhou, saying it had contributed to encouraging new progress in boosting global growth.
One year ago: Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that had taken place for 100 days showed no signs of ceasing; Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street during a march, sparking a large fire and prompting police to declare a riot.
Today’s birthdays
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 92. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 89. Actor William Devane is 82. Actor George Lazenby is 82. Actor Raquel Welch is 81. Singer Al Stewart is 76. Actor Michael Keaton is 70. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 52. Actor Rose McGowan is 48. Actor Carice Van Houten is 45. Actor Skandar Keynes is 30.
Bible verse
“Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled.” — Hebrews 12:15.
We must fight negative thought patterns and poutings or else they will neutralize our lives, leaving us ineffective and miserable. Cheer up, God loves you and has plans for you beyond your greatest dreams.