ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, March 1, the 61st day of 2020. There are 305 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 1, 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in Jan. 1975, although Mardian’s conviction was later reversed.)
On this date
In 1781, the Continental Congress declared the Articles of Confederation to be in force, following ratification by Maryland.
In 1790, President George Washington signed a measure authorizing the first United States Census. (Census Day was Aug. 2, 1790.)
In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.
In 1914, National Baseball Hall of Fame announcer Harry Caray was born in St. Louis, Mo.
In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey.
In 1957, “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss was released to bookstores by Random House.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
In 1966, the Soviet space probe Venera 3 impacted the surface of Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to reach another planet; however, Venera was unable to transmit any data, its communications system having failed.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton slapped economic sanctions on Colombia, concluding that Colombian authorities had not fully cooperated with the U.S. war on drugs.
Ten years ago: Wartime Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, defending himself against charges of Europe’s worst genocide since the Holocaust, told judges in his slow-moving trial that he was not the barbarian depicted by U.N. prosecutors, but was protecting his people against a fundamentalist Muslim plot.
Five years ago: Tens of thousands marched through Moscow in honor of slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who had been shot to death on Feb. 27.
One year ago: The driver of a Tesla Model 3 was killed when the car drove beneath a semitrailer in Delray Beach, Florida; investigators determined that the driver had activated the company’s semi-autonomous Autopilot system about 10 seconds before the crash.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Clary is 94. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 93. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 76. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 76. Actor Dirk Benedict is 75. Actor-director Ron Howard is 66. Actress Catherine Bach is 65. Actor Tim Daly is 64. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 63. Actor Jack Davenport is 47. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 47. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 46. Pop singer Kesha is 33. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sammie is 33. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 26.
Bible verse
“Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven,” — Psalm 119:89.
The Word of God has been proof-read in Heaven, and its promises ready for everyone on earth. Read and believe: He will not go back on His word.