ALMANAC
Today is Saturday, Aug. 29, the 242nd day of 2020. There are 124 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
On this date
In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.
In 1943, responding to a clampdown by Nazi occupiers during World War II, Denmark managed to scuttle most of its naval ships.
In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.
In 1982, Academy Award-winning actor Ingrid Bergman died in London on her 67th birthday.
In 2008, Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.
In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Barack Obama; hours later, Kennedy’s remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.
In 2018, Sen. John McCain was remembered as a “true American hero” at a crowded service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church after a motorcade carried McCain’s body from the state Capitol.
Ten years ago: Five years after Hurricane Katrina’s wrath, President Barack Obama sought to reassure disaster-weary Gulf Coast residents during a speech at Xavier University that he would not abandon their cause.
Five years ago: An Egyptian court sentenced three journalists for Al-Jazeera English to three years in prison for broadcasting “false news,” sparking an international outcry. Triple Crown winner American Pharoah lost to Keen Ice in the $1.6 million Travers Stakes before a stunned crowd at Saratoga Race Course. Author and motivational speaker Wayne W. Dyer, 75, died in Hawaii.
One year ago: Authorities in Virginia said they’d taken down a multi-state drug ring, seizing enough cheap fentanyl from China to kill 14 million people.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Elliott Gould is 82. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 68. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 61. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 53. Actor John Hensley is 43. Actor Kate Simses is 41. Actor Jennifer Landon is 37. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 35. Actor-singer Lea Michele is 34. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 31. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 30.
Bible verse
“Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.” — I Thessalonians 5:24.
Cheer up! God has His hand on you and is not going to leave you stranded. He who hath begun a good work in you will continue.