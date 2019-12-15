ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Dec. 15, the 349th day of 2019. There are 16 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 15, 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced he would grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China on New Year’s Day and sever official relations with Taiwan.
On this date
•In 1791, the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia.
•In 1890, Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members were killed in Grand River, South Dakota, during a confrontation with Indian police.
•In 1944, a single-engine plane carrying bandleader Glenn Miller, a major in the U.S. Army Air Forces, disappeared over the English Channel while en route to Paris.
•In 1961, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was sentenced to death by an Israeli court for crimes against humanity. (Eichmann was hanged 5 1/2 months later.)
•In 1966, movie producer Walt Disney died in Los Angeles at age 65.
•In 1967, the Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, West Virginia, collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.
•In 1971, the Secret Service appointed its first five female special agents.
•In 2000, the long-troubled Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine was closed for good.
•Ten years ago: World leaders formally opened a U.N. climate change conference in Copenhagen. The Washington, D.C. City Council voted to legalize same-sex marriage. Boeing’s new 787 “Dreamliner” jet went on its long-delayed first test flight, lifting off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
•Five years ago: A 16-hour hostage siege began in Sydney, Australia, as an Iranian-born self-styled Muslim cleric took 17 hostages at a cafe; police ended up storming the cafe, resulting in the deaths of the gunman and two of his captives.
•One year ago: President Donald Trump said Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke would be leaving the administration at year’s end; Zinke was facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest.
Today’s birthdays
Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 80. Rock musician Dave Clark is 77. Rock musician Carmine Appice is 73. Actor Don Johnson is 70. Actress Melanie Chartoff is 69. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 64. Actress Helen Slater is 56. Actor Paul Kaye is 55. Actress Molly Price is 54.
Bible verse
“Honor thy father and thy mother; and Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” — Matthew 19:19.
We keep making the same mistake of thinking we will always have our loved ones around. If you haven’t had contact with your Mother or Dad lately, or any other member of your family, call today and tell them you love them. “Love one another.”