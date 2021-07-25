ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, July 25, the 206th day of 2021. There are 159 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 25, 2000, a New York-bound Air France Concorde crashed outside Paris shortly after takeoff, killing all 109 people on board and four people on the ground; it was the first-ever crash of the supersonic jet.
On this date
In 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed.
In 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.
Ten years ago: The NFL Players Association executive board and 32 team reps voted unanimously to approve the terms of a deal to end a 4 1/2-month lockout.
Five years ago: On the opening night of the Democratic national convention in Philadelphia, Bernie Sanders robustly embraced his former rival Hillary Clinton as a champion for the same economic causes that enlivened his supporters, signaling it was time for them to rally behind her in the campaign against Republican Donald Trump.
One year ago: Authorities in Oakland, California, said a protest in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when a group of demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers.
Today’s Birthdays: Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 70. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 66. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 62. Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 60. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 60. Actor Miriam Shor is 50. Actor David Denman is 48. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 47. Actor Linsey Godfrey is 33.
Bible verse“And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” — Mark 4:39.
Is your life in great turmoil? There is one who can bring you great calm in the midst of the storm. Turn it over to Jesus.