ALMANAC
Today is Monday, May 18, the 139th day of 2020. There are 227 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
On this date
In 1863, the Siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.
In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.
In 1934, Congress approved, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed, the so-called “Lindbergh Act,” providing for the death penalty in cases of interstate kidnapping.
In 1967, Tennessee Gov. Buford Ellington signed a measure repealing the law against teaching evolution that was used to prosecute John T. Scopes in 1925.
In 1973, Harvard law professor Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate special prosecutor by U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson.
Ten years ago: Grilled by skeptical lawmakers, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar acknowledged his agency had been lax in overseeing offshore drilling activities, and that might have contributed to the disastrous oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Five years ago: An 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said a three-member panel of the same court should not have forced YouTube to take down an anti-Muslim film that sparked violence in the Middle East and death threats to actors.
One year ago: American diplomats warned that commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf risked being targeted by “miscalculation or misidentification” from the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the U.S.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Morse is 89. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 74. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., is 72. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 72. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 71. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 70. Country singer George Strait is 68. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 54. Singer-actress Martika is 51. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 50. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 45. Country singer David Nail is 41. Actor Spencer Breslin is 28. Actress Violett Beane is 24. Actress Hala Finley is 11.
Bible verse
“Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” — Acts 4:12.
Salvation only comes in the name of Jesus. Have you called upon Him to be your Savior? He loves you!