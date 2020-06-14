ALMANAC
Today is Monday, June 15, the 167th day of 2020. There are 199 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 15, 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.
On this date
In 1215, England's King John put his seal to Magna Carta at Runnymede.
In 1836, Arkansas became the 25th state.
In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York's East River.
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1955, the United States and Britain signed a cooperation agreement concerning atomic information for "mutual defence purposes."
In 1969, the variety show "Hee Haw," a fast-paced mixture of country music and comedy skits, debuted on CBS-TV.
In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the "first lady of song," died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.
In 2003, with a deadline passed for Iraqis to hand in heavy weapons, U.S. forces fanned out across Iraq to seize arms and put down potential foes.
Ten years ago: Mexican President Felipe Calderon appealed to his fellow citizens to support the fight against organized crime just hours after troops killed 15 suspected gang members.
Five years ago: Rachel Dolezal resigned as president of the NAACP's Spokane chapter just days after her parents said she was a white woman posing as black.
One year ago: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris held its first Mass since the devasting April 15th fire that ravaged its roof; the archbishop of Paris wore a hard-hat helmet and only about 30 people were allowed inside.
Today's birthdays
Rock singer Steve Walsh is 69. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 67. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 66. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 66. Actress Julie Hagerty is 65. Actress Polly Draper is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 62. Actress Eileen Davidson is 61. Bluegrass musician Terry Smith is 60. Actress Helen Hunt is 57. Actress Courteney Cox is 56. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 51. Actress Leah Remini is 50. Actor Jake Busey is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Johnson is 48. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 47. Actor Greg Vaughan is 47. Actress Elizabeth Reaser is 45. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 23. Actress Sterling Jerins is 16.
Bible verse
“And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: He that cometh to me shall never hunger, and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.” — John 6:35.
Jesus is the answer to your inner hunger and thirst. He will come into your life if you ask Him. Remember, He loves you!