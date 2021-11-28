Today is Sunday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2021. There are 33 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever.
On this date
In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
In 1919, American-born Lady Astor was elected the first female member of the British Parliament.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. Sixties war protester Jerry Rubin died in Los Angeles, two weeks after being hit by a car; he was 56.
In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal.
Ten years ago: Occupy Wall Street protesters defied a deadline to remove their weeks-old encampment on the Los Angeles City Hall lawn.
Five years ago: An 18-year-old Somali native drove a car into a crowd of students at Ohio State University, then attacked bystanders with a knife before he was shot and killed by a campus police officer; 13 people were injured.
One year ago: Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot.
Today’s birthdays
Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 92. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 85. Singer Randy Newman is 78. Movie director Joe Dante is 74. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 72. Actor Ed Harris is 71. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 70. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 59. Actor Jane Sibbett is 59. Comedian Jon Stewart is 59. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 46. Actor Aimee Garcia is 43. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 37. R&B singer Trey Songz is 37. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 37. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 33.
Bible verse
“And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 18:3.
There’s nothing like the faith and honesty of a child. True conversion means that we depend on Jesus like a child depends on his parents. Give Jesus your all.