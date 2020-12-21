ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Dec. 21, the 356th day of 2020. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 5:02 a.m. Eastern time.
Today in history
On Dec. 21, 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.
On this date
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.
In 1913, the first newspaper crossword puzzle, billed as a “Word-Cross Puzzle,” was published in the New York World.
In 1914, the U.S. government began requiring passport applicants to provide photographs of themselves.
In 1940, author F. Scott Fitzgerald died in Hollywood, California, at age 44.
In 1942, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Williams v. North Carolina, ruled 6-2 that all states had to recognize divorces granted in Nevada.
In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.
In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.
In 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.
In 1995, the city of Bethlehem passed from Israeli to Palestinian control.
Ten years ago: A divided Federal Communications Commission approved, 3-2, new rules known as “net neutrality” meant to prohibit broadband companies from interfering with Internet traffic flowing to their customers.
Five years ago: A Taliban attacker rammed a bomb-laden motorcycle into a joint NATO and Afghan patrol near the Bagram Airfield, killing six Americans in the deadliest attack on foreign troops since the previous August.
One year ago: Six people died and 13 others were injured in a fire at an apartment building in downtown Las Vegas.
Today’s birthdays
Talk show host Phil Donahue is 85. Actor Jane Fonda is 83. Musician Albert Lee is 77. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 72. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 68. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 66. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 65. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 63. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 58. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 55. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 55. Actor Michelle Hurd is 54. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 54. Actor Karri Turner is 54. Actor Khrystyne Haje is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 49. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 49. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 49. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 46. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 38. Actor Steven Yeun is 37. Actor Kaitlyn Dever is 24.
Bible verse
“And some of the Pharisees from among the multitude said unto Him, Master, rebuke thy disciples. And He answered and said unto them. I tell you that, if these should hold their peace, the stones would immediately cry out.” — Luke 19:39, 40.
God is going to be heard from through one means or another and man will listen, though sad to say, in many cases it will be too late. In the meantime God’s people must not hold their peace when there is so little of it in the world.