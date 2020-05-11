ALMANAC
Today is Monday, May 11, the 132nd day of 2020. There are 234 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 11, 1502, Christopher Columbus left Cadiz, Spain, on his fourth and final trip to the Western Hemisphere.
On this date
In 1858, Minnesota became the 32nd state of the Union.
In 1947, the B.F. Goodrich Company of Akron, Ohio, announced the development of a tubeless tire.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman formally dedicated the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington state.
In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
In 2006, lawmakers demanded answers after a USA Today report that the National Security Agency was secretly collecting records of millions of ordinary Americans’ phone calls; President George W. Bush sought to assure Americans their civil liberties were being “fiercely protected.”
Ten years ago: Conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.
Five years ago: The NFL came down hard on its biggest star and its championship team, suspending Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady for the first four games of the season, fining the New England Patriots $1 million and taking away two draft picks as punishment for deflating footballs used in the AFC title game.
One year ago: Election officials in South Africa announced that the ruling African National Congress had achieved its weakest victory in national elections in a quarter-century, with 57.5% of the vote.
Today’s birthdays
Comedian Mort Sahl is 93. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 87. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 84. Actress Martha Quinn is 61. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 56. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 52. Actor Nicky Katt is 50. Actor Coby Bell is 45. Actor Austin O’Brien is 39. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 38.
Bible verse
“Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.” — I Thessalonians 5:24.
You can count on God. Not only does He make the promise but He has the power to do it. Put your trust in Him.